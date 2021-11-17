PHOTOS: Officials celebrate Buc-ee's Athens groundbreaking

City, county and state officials gathered Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of Buc-ee's Athens.

The destination travel center is set to feature tens of thousands of square feet in retail space, 120 fuel pumps and a wide variety of food, clothing, gear and more for customers. It's set to open sometime in 2023 and bring more than 170 new jobs — possibly more than 200 — to the area.

City, county and state officials join the Buc-ee's mascot and representatives for Wednesday's groundbreaking for Buc-ee's Athens.

