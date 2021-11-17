Clear

PHOTOS: Officials celebrate Buc-ee's Athens groundbreaking

The travel center is set to open sometime in 2023 and bring more than 170 new jobs to the area.

City, county and state officials gathered Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of Buc-ee's Athens.

The destination travel center is set to feature tens of thousands of square feet in retail space, 120 fuel pumps and a wide variety of food, clothing, gear and more for customers. It's set to open sometime in 2023 and bring more than 170 new jobs — possibly more than 200 — to the area.

City, county and state officials join the Buc-ee's mascot and representatives for Wednesday's groundbreaking for Buc-ee's Athens.

