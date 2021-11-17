PHOTOS: Lee Greenwood, Helping A Hero gift wounded veteran a new house in Athens

The nonprofit Helping A Hero, music star Lee Greenwood, students from Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, Athens Fire & Rescue and the Patriot Guard were just a few of the many who gathered to welcome wounded veteran and retired Sgt. 1st Class Scott Barkalow to what will soon be his new home in Athens.

Barkalow, who was wounded while deployed overseas, will receive the home free of charge. It is being built in a Breland Homes subdivision off South Lindsay Lane as part of the 100 Homes challenge benefiting veterans.

Click through the gallery to see photos from Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony.