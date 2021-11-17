Clear

PHOTOS: Lee Greenwood, Helping A Hero gift wounded veteran a new house in Athens

Sgt. 1st Class Scott Barkalow, a retired veteran, participates in the groundbreaking for his new home, free courtesy of Lee Greenwood, Helping A Hero, Breland Homes and others.

The home is being built in a Breland Homes subdivision as part of a 100 Homes challenge benefiting wounded veterans like Barkalow.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 6:41 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

Photo Gallery 10 Images

The nonprofit Helping A Hero, music star Lee Greenwood, students from Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, Athens Fire & Rescue and the Patriot Guard were just a few of the many who gathered to welcome wounded veteran and retired Sgt. 1st Class Scott Barkalow to what will soon be his new home in Athens.

Barkalow, who was wounded while deployed overseas, will receive the home free of charge. It is being built in a Breland Homes subdivision off South Lindsay Lane as part of the 100 Homes challenge benefiting veterans.

Click through the gallery to see photos from Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events