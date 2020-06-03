PHOTOS: Huntsville-Madison County NAACP protest against police brutality, George Floyd killing

The Huntsville-Madison County NAACP is hosting a protest in Big Spring Park on Wednesday against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

See preparations in the photos and video above.

This will be updated as the event goes on.

At the rally, the Alabama NAACP released a list of 10 demands for police departments. They are:

1. Create a Citizens Review Board, Police Trial Board or Accountability Review Board for the public to have permanent presence/seats and have subpoena power.

2. Release all body camera, citizens, and business camera footage, and 911 call audio to public.

3. Immediately release the names of all officers, supervisors involved in all shootings

4. Release and/or create Standard Operating Procedures to de-escalate conflict with persons with weapon present and/or drawn; clarify the “shoot to kill” or “shoot to injure” decisions; remove corrupt officers; de-escalate conflict of excessive force situations; provide medical attention for shot or injured suspects; test officers in shooting for alcohol and chemical substances.

5. Every minority shooting requires an elevated level of investigation within the city, county, state, national law enforcement

6. Increase the use of special prosecutors when potential hate crimes are present

7. Implement implicit bias training for interacting with persons of color to include racial sensitivity, diversity training, and de-escalation strategies

8. Enhance the collection of data on fatalities involving police officers

9. Discourage so-called citizen’s arrest or escalating or confronting acts within the community

10. Interact and team up with the NAACP and other organizations that promote public safety and good citizenship of the public.