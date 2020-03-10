PHOTOS: Coronavirus shopping clearing North Alabama store shelves

Photo Gallery 6 Images
Concerns about coronavirus are having an impact in supermarkets across North Alabama. Many now are limiting how much you can buy of certain products.
Stores say customers are buying in bulk and drastically limiting supplies. Shoppers have shared photos with WAAY 31 of empty shelves.
If you have your own photos to share, email them to share@waaytv.com.
