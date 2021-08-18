PHOTOS: Alabama The Beautiful, WAAY 31 showcase the majesty of our state

WAAY 31 and Alabama The Beautiful are partnering to showcase the beauty of Alabama.

Alabama The Beautiful, a massively popular Facebook group founded by Beth Cowan Drake, is dedicated to capturing “the beauty of the great state of Alabama with original quality photography daily.” Access the group directly HERE.

Drake is launching a new online-only magazine called Alabama the Beautiful in October where photographers showcase some of the natural beauty we have in our state.

WAAY 31 will show photos from Alabama The Beautiful and Drake each day during weather segments. We’ll also keep this slideshow updated with new submissions from Drake and other Alabama The Beautiful contributors.

When you visit the Facebook page, keep an eye out for the hashtag #ATBWAAY31. That means you’ll likely see it on air and in this slideshow soon!