Clear

PHOTOS: Alabama The Beautiful, WAAY 31 showcase the majesty of our state

North Alabama Sailing Marina in Guntersville by Beth Cowan Drake/Alabama The Beautiful

All photos are courtesy of the Alabama The Beautiful Facebook group

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 12:13 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 12:13 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 4 Images

WAAY 31 and Alabama The Beautiful are partnering to showcase the beauty of Alabama.

Alabama The Beautiful, a massively popular Facebook group founded by Beth Cowan Drake, is dedicated to capturing “the beauty of the great state of Alabama with original quality photography daily.” Access the group directly HERE.

Drake is launching a new online-only magazine called Alabama the Beautiful in October where photographers showcase some of the natural beauty we have in our state.

WAAY 31 will show photos from Alabama The Beautiful and Drake each day during weather segments. We’ll also keep this slideshow updated with new submissions from Drake and other Alabama The Beautiful contributors.

When you visit the Facebook page, keep an eye out for the hashtag #ATBWAAY31. That means you’ll likely see it on air and in this slideshow soon!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events