PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Severe weather in North Alabama

WAAY 31 viewers and reporters submitted these photos and videos of severe weather related to the remnants of Hurricane Laura as it passed through North Alabama on Friday

If you can SAFELY take photos and videos of stormrs and storm impacts where you live, please email them to share@waaytv.com

Image from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office Twitter page Image from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office Twitter page

Storm rolling across Massey area pic.twitter.com/axahZq1g2J — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) August 28, 2020

Sirens going off right now in the city of Moulton for a #Tornado Warning. Very strong circulation & possible TDS was indicated on radar near Brushy Lake Campground; moving NE at 35 MPH. Seek immediate shelter if you live in Piney Grove #alwx #valleywx #wxtwitter @WeatherNation pic.twitter.com/C2i9lNvDMi — Cheneal Wimberley (@dopplerneal) August 28, 2020