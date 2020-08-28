PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Severe weather in North Alabama

Photo Gallery 6 Images
WAAY 31 viewers and reporters submitted these photos and videos of severe weather related to the remnants of Hurricane Laura as it passed through North Alabama on Friday
If you can SAFELY take photos and videos of stormrs and storm impacts where you live, please email them to share@waaytv.com
@spann Cullman/Winston county line pic.twitter.com/M9s86VmhY5
— Big Jon (@jlgaither12) August 28, 2020
Storm rolling across Massey area pic.twitter.com/axahZq1g2J
— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) August 28, 2020
Sirens going off right now in the city of Moulton for a #Tornado Warning. Very strong circulation & possible TDS was indicated on radar near Brushy Lake Campground; moving NE at 35 MPH. Seek immediate shelter if you live in Piney Grove #alwx #valleywx #wxtwitter @WeatherNation pic.twitter.com/C2i9lNvDMi
— Cheneal Wimberley (@dopplerneal) August 28, 2020
30 sec clip of the wall cloud and rising motion to the right. Had a brief touchdown right after this. County road 3 Falkville, Al. @spann @AlaStormTracker @ReedTimmerAccu @WeatherNation @weatherchannel @sirensproject @bclemms @NWSHuntsville pic.twitter.com/d1BNbf8PgM
— Alex Haworth (@AlexHaworthWx) August 28, 2020
Heavy rain from Falkville to Eva with gusty winds. pic.twitter.com/32UIizkZe6
— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) August 28, 2020
Sheet metal blown off and power lines down near Double Springs, Al. By sr. Route 33&278 @spann @NWSHuntsville @AlaStormTracker @bclemms @ReedTimmerAccu @alexWAAY31 pic.twitter.com/L87ZH7Wffz
— Alex Haworth (@AlexHaworthWx) August 29, 2020