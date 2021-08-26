PETA proposes billboard blaming chicken eaters for Alabama fish deaths

An animal rights group says it will put up a billboard in Alabama addressing the Tyson Farms settlement with the state of Alabama.

Tyson will pay about $3 million to Alabama as part of a settlement of a lawsuit that alleged the company dumped thousands of gallons of wastewater into the Mulberry Fork of the Black Warrior River.

In a press release, PETA says it will put up a billboard “In recognition of — and out of respect for — the up to 200,000 fish who died” due to any contamination.

The group says “anyone who still hasn’t gone vegan,” and therefore might be an eater of Tyson chicken, is responsible for the dead fish.

PETA has not said where or when the billboard will appear.