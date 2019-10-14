PETA: Animal license revoked for owner of abused elephant, Nosey, found in Lawrence County

The owner of an elephant who made headlines in North Alabama no longer has a federal animal license.

Documents show the U.S. Department of Agriculture revoked Hugo Liebel's federal animal license.

Authorities said his elephant, Nosey, showed signs of abuse after she was seized in Lawrence County. The animal control officer in the county said she has calluses and health issues. Read our previous stories about Nosey here, here and here.

PETA released this statement on Monday:

Following numerous requests from PETA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has just revoked the federal Animal Welfare Act (AWA) license of notorious elephant exhibitor Hugo Liebel, who spent decades using Nosey, an ailing elephant, for rides and circus shows. Without a license, Liebel may not exhibit animals such as Nosey.

In his decision, the USDA administrative law judge concluded that allowing Liebel to hold a license would be "contrary" to the AWA's "purpose of ensuring humane treatment of animals" because of Liebel's failure to care for Nosey properly. The elephant was seized by Lawrence County, Alabama, authorities in 2017 after she was found swaying and standing in her own waste, without adequate water or food, in Liebel's dark, cramped trailer, and she was later placed at The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee.

"After decades of forcing Nosey the elephant to give rides even as her bones ached, Hugo Liebel is out of the animal-exhibition business," says PETA Foundation Deputy Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Rachel Mathews. "Fifteen years after launching the campaign for Nosey's freedom, PETA is celebrating her safe and secure retirement in the expert care of a lush sanctuary."

When Nosey arrived at the sanctuary, veterinarians found that she was malnourished and dehydrated; her scaly, overgrown skin was infected; she had a urinary tract infection and intestinal parasites; she had painful arthritis; and her muscles were atrophied. After less than two years at the sanctuary, Nosey is now thriving: She has expert veterinary care, a vast habitat to roam, and the opportunity to wallow in mud, take dust baths, browse leaves and bark, and more.

Since launching the campaign on Nosey's behalf in 2004, PETA has persuaded venues not to host Liebel's act, persuaded authorities to bar his appearances, worked with elephant experts, engaged members of Congress, and obtained celebrity support in favor of her release to a sanctuary.