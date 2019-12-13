Clear
BREAKING NEWS Ozark police officer shot in head, suspect dead Full Story
Ozark police officer shot in head, suspect dead

An Ozark police officer was shot in head and taken to hospital Thursday night.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 5:36 AM
Updated: Dec 13, 2019 5:39 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

According to our ABC affiliate WDHN, an Ozark police officer was shot late Thursday night. It happened on Briarhill Court in Ozark near downtown. 

Police say the officer was taken to Southeast Health for treatment. The condition of the officer is unknown.

Officials say the suspect in this case is dead. The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.  

