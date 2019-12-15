Ozark Police Officer, suspect identified in Thursday night shooting

The identities of both the Ozark Police officer who was shot as well as the suspect who died have both been identified.

The Alabama News Network (ANN identified the officer as Samuel Yoh who is currently still in the hospital in critical condition. The deceased suspect is identified as 23-year-old Ozark resident, Bradley Allen Cutchens.

Ozark Police said Officer Yoh was responding to Briar Hill Court for a call when he spotted a man carrying a rifle. When he got out of his patrol car, the man identified as Cutchens shot Officer Yoh and his car multiple times.

The Montgomery Police Department told ANN that Yoh had only been on the streets as a patrol officer for eight months and his wife is eight months pregnant with their unborn daughter, Rosie.

Ozark Police shared a Go Fund Me account on its Facebook page for Yoh's medical expenses. As of the posting of this article, more than $10,000 has been raised.