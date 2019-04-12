Owner wants answers after cows found dead in Limestone Co.

A cow killer could be on the loose in Limestone County.

We'll warn you, the images that were shared with us by a WAAY 31 viewer may be disturbing.

The pictures show two cows lying dead in a pasture off of Zehner Road in Athens.

The owner believes someone shot and killed the two cows, and he told WAAY 31 he wants some answers.

“You could go out there and just put your arm around them," Wendell Powers said. "If you’re around them a whole lot, they just become pets.”

Wendell Powers said he's been raising livestock for 15 years and he just lost two of his beloved cows.

“You get attached to them and all," he said. "It hurts your feelings real good.”

Powers said he believes two of his cows were intentionally shot.

He said folks used to hunt on land nearby, but they were told not to anymore.

“It’s just an open field and you’re not going to mistake a cow for anything else," he said.

Powers said the cows were valuable in more ways than one.

“One of them was a registered ‘Beef Master’ cow, so she’s probably valued at about $2500," he said. "The other one is kind of a regular cow, but she’s got a calf. So, if you took her and the calf to sell, you could get about $1400 for her.”

Powers filed a report with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. Investigators told WAAY 31 it's an open case and they are looking into it.

Powers is just worried that whoever killed his cows won’t stop there.

“If they can shoot those two cows like that, they can shoot your dog and your cat," he said.

That’s why he wants to find the person responsible.

“They’re going to have to pay for the cows," Powers said. "If they’re hunters, they need their guns taken away from them and their hunting rights and everything taken away from them.”

Powers is offering a $500 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.

If you know anything, you're asked to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.