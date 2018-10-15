Clear

Owner of pony sought in Limestone County

The animal was found wandering in a rural part of the county southeast of Elkmont.

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 7:52 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a miniature pony found wandering Saturday night. They posted a picture of the pony on their Facebook page. It was found wandering in the area of New Garden and Elkton Roads southeast of Elkmont. If you have any information about the owner of the animal you're asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Animal Control.

