Owl saved by Huntsville Utilities worker after being hit by car

A North Alabama owl may owe his life to a Huntsville Utilities worker.
Huntsville Utilities on Friday tweeted a photo of its employee Jared holding an owl he rescued from Highway 20 after it was hit by a vehicle.
Jared works in the Fiber Department when not saving lives.
After the rescue, Jared’s new friend was able to fly away.
Thursday morning, Jared from our Fiber Dept saw an 🦉 get hit on Hwy 20. He got it out of the road & was able to contact a #wildlife biologist for help. The #owl was eventually able to fly away on its own. Thanks for stepping up to help this amazing creature, Jared! #WhoDat pic.twitter.com/eF3znP7lVj
— Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) March 19, 2021