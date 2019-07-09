Owens Cross Roads police hires deputy who resigned over comments on Huntsville teen’s suicide

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy who resigned after his social media comments about a Huntsville teen’s suicide garnered attention has a new job in law enforcement.

Jeff Graves started work Monday at the Owens Cross Roads Police Department, said Chief Jason Dobbins.

“He’s an officer here. We feel he will be a good addition to the department,” Dobbins said.

Dobbins said he feels like Graves received a black eye for his personal views. He said he does not believe or anticipate Graves to be biased toward anyone.

Graves resigned in May after being put on leave for an investigation of possible violations of the office’s social media policy.

The comments were related to the death of Nigel Shelby, the Huntsville High School student who was allegedly bullied for being gay.

“Everyone deserves a second chance,” Dobbins said.

