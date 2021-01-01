Owens Cross Roads police arrest suspect not old enough to drive after New Year’s Day chase

A juvenile suspect is in jail after a chase with officers Friday morning.

According to the Owens Cross Roads Police Department, the pursuit started when officers tried to stop a vehicle without a tag near Cave Spring Road.

It ended when the driver saw that a deputy had laid spike strips across the road at the intersection of Maysville and County Lake Roads.

The driver, who is a juvenile not old enough to drive, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude police, reckless driving and driving without first obtaining a license.

The suspect was transported to the Robert Neaves Detention Center in Huntsville and will have to appear in Madison County Juvenile Court.