Owens Cross Roads officers hurt but OK after chase

Two officers suffered minor injuries during a pursuit but are OK, according to Owens Cross Roads Police Department, who is still looking for the suspect.

The department said the two officers noticed “an old Ford truck … with an equipment violation” on U.S. 431 around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. They tried to pull the vehicle over, but when the driver didn’t stop, the chase began.

“The pursuit was not high speed and eventually went over Green Mountain and into the City of Huntsville,” Owens Cross Roads Police said on their Facebook page. “After wandering around a couple of side streets, the truck’s tires were spiked by Huntsville PD near Green Mountain and Bailey Cove.”

The driver kept driving, however, and eventually crashed the truck into a tree line near a small creek on Goodman Road. OCR Police said it was at that point that the driver left the vehicle and a foot pursuit began.

Unfortunately, it didn’t last long, as the darkness prevented one officer from seeing a deep hole. Upon seeing the officer fall into the hole, OCR Police said the second officer tried to avoid the same by running slightly to the left but lost balance in the creek.

OCR Police said the officers were injured but are OK. A K-9 officer from Madison County Sheriff’s Office was called to attempt a track but could not locate the driver.

The truck had been reported stolen, police said. Anyone with recent information about the vehicle is asked to call 256-725-4163 or 256-888-3001. The investigation is ongoing.