Owens Cross Roads man lead police on chase through a field

After a police chase on the road and then a game of hide-and-seek in the woods, a man is behind bars tonight.

Cody Sneed is in the Madison County Jail after a New Hope police officer spotted Sneed and knew there was a felony warrant for his arrest.

Police say Sneed tried to make a run for it in his pickup.

He even tried to ram the pursuing patrol car.

Then, they say Sneed ditched his truck and hid in some brush.

It happened on Hobbs Island Road near Vann Road.

WAAY-31 tells you what folks think about all the action that happened in their neighborhood.

Cody Sneed is behind bars tonight after leading police on a chase in his truck and on foot.

People who live nearby where it happened told us it’s unusual to say the least.

“Mainly all the people down through here kind of look after the neighborhood. If something goes wrong, they call the law,” said Kenneth Clark, who lives nearby.

Kenneth Clark has lived along this road his entire life.

He told WAAY-31 he’s never heard of anything like this.

Owens Cross Roads police told WAAY-31 around 11 o’clock Friday night Sneed was spotted driving in neighboring New Hope.

When an observant New Hope officer attempted a traffic stop, police say Sneed tried to get away.

He then came along this road, jumped out of his truck, and lead officers in a chase, on foot.

“I don’t really knowing it’s convicted felon maybe running across my field out here and I’m glad they did catch him,” said Clark.

Some others who live close by told us they saw the bright lights and heard officers yell out.

In a matter of minutes, with the help of Huntsville police officers and a K-9 who bit Sneed...they arrested him.

Kenneth Clark told us he’s thankful to all the officers.

“You call on ‘em, they’re there. They come out,” he said.

Right now Sneed is booked into the Madison County jail under his previous warrant for a stolen vehicle.

But there will be more charges against him since he tried to get away from police and tried to hurt an officer.