Owens Cross Roads business owner prepares for Monday's storm

With the entire state being under a threat of severe weather Monday, we wanted to see how people are staying weather aware.

The Owens Crossroads shelter opened on December 1st and can hold nearly 300 people during a tornado or catastrophic event.

Several people told WAAY-31 they hope they won't have to use the storm shelters on Monday, but they are thankful that they're finally open and ready for use.

We spoke with one restaurant owner who told us he has an emergency plan ready to go if the weather gets really bad.

"It's about time we got one," said Wayne Waldrop.

Wayne Waldrop owns the Perfect Timing restaurant right off Highway 431.

He has a secure safety plan for his employees and his customers if a severe storm hits while they are serving people.

"We have an interior shelter that, if we have to, we will go to it, stake out or I have a walk-in cooler that we can go to," he said.

Monday's storms could bring heavy rain, strong winds and possibly a tornado.

Waldrop told us this is why he's thankful for the new storm shelters just one mile away from him.

He said he hopes he wont have to use it any time soon, but is appreciative that he has options to choose from: either staying at the restaurant or bunking down in the storm shelter.

"It's a good community place for anybody that needs shelter or somewhere to go. And it's pretty close to us since it's right down the road," he said.

The shelters are located right at the Owens Cross Roads town hall and will open Monday if the tornado sirens go off.

If you cannot make it to a shelter, a way to stay safe inside your home is to go in a center hallway away from windows and try to cover yourself with a mattress.