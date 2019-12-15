With the entire state being under a threat of severe weather Monday, we wanted to see how people are staying weather aware.
The Owens Crossroads shelter opened on December 1st and can hold nearly 300 people during a tornado or catastrophic event.
Several people told WAAY-31 they hope they won't have to use the storm shelters on Monday, but they are thankful that they're finally open and ready for use.
We spoke with one restaurant owner who told us he has an emergency plan ready to go if the weather gets really bad.
"It's about time we got one," said Wayne Waldrop.
Wayne Waldrop owns the Perfect Timing restaurant right off Highway 431.
He has a secure safety plan for his employees and his customers if a severe storm hits while they are serving people.
"We have an interior shelter that, if we have to, we will go to it, stake out or I have a walk-in cooler that we can go to," he said.
Monday's storms could bring heavy rain, strong winds and possibly a tornado.
Waldrop told us this is why he's thankful for the new storm shelters just one mile away from him.
He said he hopes he wont have to use it any time soon, but is appreciative that he has options to choose from: either staying at the restaurant or bunking down in the storm shelter.
"It's a good community place for anybody that needs shelter or somewhere to go. And it's pretty close to us since it's right down the road," he said.
The shelters are located right at the Owens Cross Roads town hall and will open Monday if the tornado sirens go off.
If you cannot make it to a shelter, a way to stay safe inside your home is to go in a center hallway away from windows and try to cover yourself with a mattress.
Related Content
- Owens Cross Roads business owner prepares for Monday's storm
- Huntsville police: Owens Cross Roads man killed in Monday wreck
- Owens Cross Roads siren not working
- Storm safe room could be installed in Owens Cross Roads
- New storm shelters under construction in Owens Cross Roads
- Body found in Owens Cross Roads was 13-year-old girl
- 1 dead, 2 injured in Owens Cross Roads wreck
- Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Owens Cross Roads
- Man dead in Owens Cross Roads car fire
- Huntsville Utilities responds to Owens Cross Roads power outage