Owens Cross Roads Elementary School receives $1,000 donation

A Madison County School now has money for software, thanks to a donation from local businesses.

Three Great Clips franchises in Madison and Marshall counties donated $1,000 to Owens Cross Roads elementary.

Principal Adam Hampton said the donation frees up money to be used for other things but will be a big benefit to students.

"Some students fall short to meet the grade level standard and they receive intervention. And also, some students are above the grade level standard. So we'll use this type of software to meet the student where the most need is," said Hampton.

The owners of the hair salons told us, they like to give to their communities and they want to make sure kids at Owens Cross Roads elementary have the tools they need to succeed.