Owen Cross Roads police searching for suspect who fought them, then got away

Owens Cross Roads police are looking for a suspect who fought with officers after they tried to pull him over.

Now they are looking for Ferris Wooten, who is wanted in both Madison and Marshall counties.

Police said they tried to pull Wooten over Sunday on a tag violation. They discovered he had a felony warrant out of Marshall County when they ran his information. Then, Wooten got away.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the warrant is for receiving stolen property.

The officer involved in the tussle with Wooten wasn’t injured.

Owens Cross Roads Police said the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Huntsville Police Department’s K-9 unit helped try to locate Wooten for more than an hour on Sunday. But the heat became too much for the dogs and the search had to be called off.

Wooten now will face additional charges when he is captured, but police said they don’t want to disclose what those will be until after he is caught.

Police don’t think Wooten is a threat to the public, but people who live in the area still want him caught quickly.

“Nice area, nice community,” said Travis Baker. “They need to get this guy off the street. I’m just hoping they can apprehend him before something bad happens.”

Police said that if you see Wooten you should not approach him. Call 911 instead.

Additionally, a passenger in Wooten’s car stayed at the scene after the melee. It was discovered he had warrants out of Tennessee, but he was released because that agency did not want to extradite him.