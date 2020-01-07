Overturned vehicle causes major delays on US 231/431 in Huntsville

**UPDATE: According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALGO-HSV) the scene is cleared as of 8:42 a.m.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALGO-HSV) first responders are on the scene of a major crash in Huntsville.
There's an overturned Vehicle on US231/431 southbound near Bob Wade Lane.
Expect major delays.
WAAY 31 has a crew enroute. We will update you as soon as more details become available.
