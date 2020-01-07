Clear

Overturned vehicle causes major delays on US 231/431 in Huntsville

There's an overturned vehicle on US231/431 southbound near Bob Wade Lane.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 8:05 AM
Updated: Jan 7, 2020 8:56 AM
Posted By: Marie Waxel

**UPDATE: According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALGO-HSV) the scene is cleared as of 8:42 a.m.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALGO-HSV) first responders are on the scene of a major crash in Huntsville.

There's an overturned Vehicle on US231/431 southbound near Bob Wade Lane. 

Expect major delays.

WAAY 31 has a crew enroute. We will update you as soon as more details become available. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events