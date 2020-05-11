Alabama State Troopers say a wreck is blocking the eastbound lane on Highway 72 in Jackson County.
Troopers say a log truck overturned on Monday around 10:25 a.m and is blocking the eastbound lane. Traffic is still blocked as of 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Eastbound traffic is diverted at County Road 5, as crews work to clear the roadway.
Find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.
Related Content
- Overturned log truck blocks traffic on Highway 72 in Jackson County
- Traffic alert: Overturned chicken truck blocking roads in Colbert County
- Truck rolls over on Highway 72
- Highway 72 wreck slows down morning traffic
- Overturned 18-wheeler blocked traffic in Decatur
- Huntsville police: Westbound traffic blocked on Highway 72 at Henderson Lane due to wreck
- Madison police: Wreck on Highway 72 causing traffic delays
- UPDATE: Jackson County highway reopens after paint truck crash
- Madison police: Wreck at Highway 72 at Wall Triana Highway caused traffic delays
- 18-wheeler flips on Highway 72, driver hospitalized
Scroll for more content...