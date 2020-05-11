Overturned log truck blocks traffic on Highway 72 in Jackson County

Alabama State Troopers say a wreck is blocking the eastbound lane on Highway 72 in Jackson County.

Troopers say a log truck overturned on Monday around 10:25 a.m and is blocking the eastbound lane. Traffic is still blocked as of 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Eastbound traffic is diverted at County Road 5, as crews work to clear the roadway.

