Traffic alert: Overturned chicken truck blocking roads in Colbert County

The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency is responding to an overturned 18-wheeler chicken truck at the intersection of Alabama 157 and Alabama 20.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible. Be safe and expect delays if you cannot.
