Traffic alert: Overturned chicken truck blocking roads in Colbert County

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 10:29 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency is responding to an overturned 18-wheeler chicken truck at the intersection of Alabama 157 and Alabama 20.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible. Be safe and expect delays if you cannot.

