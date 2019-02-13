Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down part of I-65 in Limestone County

Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of an overturned 18-Wheeler in Limestone County.
Troopers told us the crash happened just before 1 Wednesday morning on interstate 65 at mile marker 365 as you enter Alabama from Tennessee. The driver was taken to Athens Hospital with minor injuries. The truck may have been filled with car parts according to investigators.
Right now, officials aren’t sure how this crash happened. They are currently working to unload the truck before the can turn it upright.
We will update this story once more information becomes available.
