Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: 1 dead in Tuscumbia triple shooting Full Story

Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down part of I-65 in Limestone County

Alabama State Troopers are working to clear up a wreck after a tractor-trailer crashes along the Alabama and Tennessee state line along I-65.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 5:17 AM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 8:29 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of an overturned 18-Wheeler in Limestone County.

Troopers told us the crash happened just before 1 Wednesday morning on interstate 65 at mile marker 365 as you enter Alabama from Tennessee. The driver was taken to Athens Hospital with minor injuries. The truck may have been filled with car parts according to investigators.

Right now, officials aren’t sure how this crash happened. They are currently working to unload the truck before the can turn it upright.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events