Clear

Overturned 18-wheeler near Zierdt Road

The 18-wheeler drove off the interstate early Thursday morning after hitting a disabled car on the side of the road.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 7:28 AM
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 7:41 AM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Crews are working to remove an overturned 18-wheeler near I-565 and Zierdt Road.

Madison police tell WAAY 31 the 18-wheeler ran into a disabled car on the side of I-565 and then drove off the road into some grass near Zierdt Road.

Police say it all happened about 2 a.m.

There were no injuries and no hazardous chemicals inside the vehicle.

Police say traffic is not being impacted on I-565 and they are still investigating what caused the accident.

Crews will be moving the 18-wheeler down Zierdt Road later today but as of 7:41 a.m. haven't set a time yet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events