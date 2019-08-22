Overturned 18-wheeler near Zierdt Road

Crews are working to remove an overturned 18-wheeler near I-565 and Zierdt Road.
Madison police tell WAAY 31 the 18-wheeler ran into a disabled car on the side of I-565 and then drove off the road into some grass near Zierdt Road.
Police say it all happened about 2 a.m.
There were no injuries and no hazardous chemicals inside the vehicle.
Police say traffic is not being impacted on I-565 and they are still investigating what caused the accident.
Crews will be moving the 18-wheeler down Zierdt Road later today but as of 7:41 a.m. haven't set a time yet.
