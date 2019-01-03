Overnight storm could impact morning commute

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency said the biggest impact from the storm hitting the area Thursday night could be on your commute Friday morning with the possibility of flooded roads the main concern. That could be an issue because of all the rain we've gotten recently. The ground being very saturated is a contributing factor.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office there are other factors at play too,"Tennessee Valley Authority is releasing water at the Guntersville dam and it's causing our areas that are low lying to get water in them," said Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Roads in Gurley, Owens Cross Roads, and New Hope are some of the areas to be cautious of and the roads inbetween them. If you come across a fully flooded road don't try to cross it, "Not only put you at risk, it puts whoever you're riding with at risk and it puts the first responders that has to come rescue you at risk," said Shaw.

Picking a different way to work might be a good idea, "Go ahead an think what an alternate route is to get to your destination any of the mornings over the next few days, so that you can avoid experiencing a flooded roadway," said Shaw.

Flooded roads are not the only possible impact this storm could have on our area. The heights of rivers are also closely being watched.

According to the National Weather Service Hydrology map the Paint Rock River has a possibility of being impacted by this storm with some minor flooding, but people around the river said they're not too worried about it.

Jacklyn Parker has lived in Paint Rock for 19 years and can't remember flooding being a major issue, so she's in a wait and see mode for the storm, "I'll just watch it as it comes," said Parker.

If you run into flooded roads on your commute the sheriff's office said to safely call the non emergency number and let them know so public works can either clear a blocked drain, or close down a road if they need to.