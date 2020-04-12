Overnight flooding concerns

If you have to travel tonight, please use extreme caution. If at all possible, just stay home. Fortunately, the area gets a chance to dry out in the coming days, starting Monday.
Temperautures remain below average, but sunshine does return to start the work week. That's good news for storm cleanup, as there have been numerous damage reports across North Alabama, potentially attributed to tornadoes. We'll likely have storm surveys scheduled by the National Weather Service this coming week, so be listening for further details on Sunday's severe weather.
