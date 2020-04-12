Clear
Overnight flooding concerns

With several waves of rain already today and tonight, flash flooding has already become an issue in many locations.

Posted: Apr 12, 2020 11:18 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

If you have to travel tonight, please use extreme caution. If at all possible, just stay home.  Fortunately, the area gets a chance to dry out in the coming days, starting Monday.  

Temperautures remain below average, but sunshine does return to start the work week.  That's good news for storm cleanup, as there have been numerous damage reports across North Alabama, potentially attributed to tornadoes.  We'll likely have storm surveys scheduled by the National Weather Service this coming week, so be listening for further details on Sunday's severe weather.

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
