Overnight fire destroys a mobile home

A family of five is without their home after a fire broke out Wednesday morning.

The fire started just after midnight at a mobile home on Shaw Road in Limestone County. The Owens, Clements, and Pleasant Park volunteer fire departments all responded to the scene. No one was hurt from the fire. Fire officials from the Clements volunteer fire department was called back to the scene just after 3 Wednesday morning after neighbors called to report a flare up at the home.

WAAY 31 learned the Red Cross did come to the home and help the family out. We’re told the family is staying with a neighbor. Firefighters could not tell us how the fire started.