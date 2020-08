An overnight apartment fire is under investigation in Huntsville.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue sent an alert about the fire at 3917 Thomas Road at 12:54 a.m. Friday. Four adults in two units in the complex were displaced from the fire. Red Cross is helping them.

Huntsville Fire says one unit had major fire damage and the other was affected by exposure to the fire with minimal damage.

No one was injured. Both Huntsville Fire and Police are investigating the cause of the fire.