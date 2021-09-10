Clear

Overnight Huntsville shooting sends two to hospital

It happened around 3:30am in the 3500 block of Bermuda Road.

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 8:09 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 9:16 AM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

A shooting on Bermuda Road in Huntsville sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning.

Huntsville police said around 3:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Bermuda Road, a homeowner confronted a prowler outside. Both people where shot and had non-life threatening injuries. 

The homeowner told WAAY 31 he woke up to his neighbor and the prowler in his driveway. He said the man was going through tools in the bed of his truck. Dogs barking woke up the neighbor who went out to investigate and then the shooting happened, the homeowner said.

The case is still under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events