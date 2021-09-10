Overnight Huntsville shooting sends two to hospital

A shooting on Bermuda Road in Huntsville sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning.

Huntsville police said around 3:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Bermuda Road, a homeowner confronted a prowler outside. Both people where shot and had non-life threatening injuries.

The homeowner told WAAY 31 he woke up to his neighbor and the prowler in his driveway. He said the man was going through tools in the bed of his truck. Dogs barking woke up the neighbor who went out to investigate and then the shooting happened, the homeowner said.

The case is still under investigation.