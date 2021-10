An overnight shooting on Pulaski Pike sent one person to Huntsville Hospital, according to Huntsville Police.

Police responded to the Sunoco gas station in the 3400 block of Pulaski Pike at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found one victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe the victim and suspect knew each other. The victim is not cooperating with police and does not want to press charges.