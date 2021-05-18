Overcast with a few showers Tuesday, summer heat by the weekend

North Alabama will not see as much sun Tuesday which will knock our highs back down into the mid-to-upper-70s this afternoon. Along with cloud cover from out of the southeast we are see just enough moisture to squeeze out some sprinkles and light showers. So far today the rain, mostly west of I-65, has been hardly enough to fully wet the ground. Some data indicates a few pockets of elevated instability by early afternoon for a few rumbles of thunder. Chances are low for both showers and thunderstorms today and most areas will not see measurable rainfall.

North Alabama dries out and gradually heats up the 2nd half of this week. By Friday some of the hot spots in our area could touch 90° for the first time of 2021. By this weekend all of north Alabama should reach the low 90s. No drought concerns at this time but the heat and dry conditions will begin to bake the ground and vegetation.

Keep in mind that the Southeast including Alabama is prone to drought conditions in La Niña like conditions. We just finished a moderate in strength La Niña and could see La Niña redevelop for a 2nd year by this fall. The 2000, 2006-2008 & 2011-2012 & 2017 droughts all occurred when the eastern tropical Pacific was in La Niña conditions.