Overcast today with rain arriving tonight

Gloomy, damp weather is here to close out the work week.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 3:30 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

A shift in the wind and increase in cloud cover has made for a mild night across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures start out in the low to mid 40s this morning, reaching the upper 50s this afternoon under an overcast sky. An isolated shower is possible, mainly this afternoon, but most will stay dry until tonight. The rain increases in coverage late tonight and early Friday morning, with most seeing rain just after midnight.

Rain remains widespread for Friday off and on. A more southerly wind keep milder air in place. In all, we'll end up with three quarters of an inch up to just over an inch in some spots. Even a rumble of thunder can't be ruled out after noon. Lingering showers continue into Saturday and cooler air starts to work its way in. By Sunday, the rain ends and clouds begin to move out by the evening.

