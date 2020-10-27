Overcast again Tuesday, Zeta's impacts begin Wednesday

North Alabama continues to deal with the effects of a nearby stationary front. This means we've got another mostly cloudy day today. Like yesterday there are some opportunities for some occasional peeks of sunshine. A stray shower is possible closer to Sand Mountain and the Alabama/Georgia state line but most stay dry through this evening. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon - again, above average.

By the time Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast, the storm will likely weaken a bit but still be very close to hurricane strength upon landfall in southeast Louisiana Wednesday evening. Zeta then gets steered to the northeast and tracks across Mississippi into Alabama. The center of circulation should stay just southeast of the WAAY 31 coverage area, but we'll still get our fair share of impact from the storm.

The center doesn't graze us until Thursday morning. However, increasing moisture and a warm front pump up the rain coverage starting Wednesday morning. The rain truly reaches a peak overnight Wednesday and begins to taper by Thursday afternoon. In total, we'll see between 2 and 4 inches of rain with the highest totals closer to Sand Mountain. Winds will increase Wednesday evening through Thursday morning as the remnant low of Zeta scoots by North Alabama. Recent data indicates widespread 30 to 35 mph gusts with elevated areas near Dekalb County potentially seeing gusts to 50 mph.

Flash flooding is a fairly low risk thanks to drier weather the last few weeks. The ground, creeks, streams and rivers will be able absorb much of the rain, but localized flooding needs to be monitored.

Once the cold front passes on Zeta's heels, conditions improve quickly and temperatures drop. For Friday, it'll be sunny but highs only reach the lower 60s! Similarly cool but calm weather is in the forecast for Halloween on Saturday, too.