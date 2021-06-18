Clear

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies responded to Albertville mass shooting

15 law enforcement agencies came together from multiple different counties, most of them showing up without even being asked.

Posted: Jun 18, 2021 3:18 PM
Posted By: Nicole Zedeck

Fifteen local law enforcement agencies came together to help the Albertville Police Department after the deadly shooting at a fire hydrant factory on Tuesday.

Those law enforcement agencies came together from multiple different counties, most of them showing up without even being asked.

It shows how strong the law enforcement community is, jumping at the opportunity to help one another in times of need.

All agencies reported to the APD, and helped with tasks as simple as answering the phone, or as hands on as working the crime scene.

"We pulled together as a law enforcement family because, hey, they knew that we needed help up here so they just came and helped, they didn't say do you need help they said we're here to help," says Assistant Chief of Police J.T. Cartee.

The FBI is helping in the investigation as well, and the assistant police chief appreciates how everyone came in to assist their department without wanting to take control of the scene.

Now, it's mainly just the Albertville Police Department's detectives working on the investigation, but Cartee is confident the other agencies would step up and help again if needed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events