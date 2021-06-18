More than a dozen law enforcement agencies responded to Albertville mass shooting

Fifteen local law enforcement agencies came together to help the Albertville Police Department after the deadly shooting at a fire hydrant factory on Tuesday.

Those law enforcement agencies came together from multiple different counties, most of them showing up without even being asked.

It shows how strong the law enforcement community is, jumping at the opportunity to help one another in times of need.

All agencies reported to the APD, and helped with tasks as simple as answering the phone, or as hands on as working the crime scene.

"We pulled together as a law enforcement family because, hey, they knew that we needed help up here so they just came and helped, they didn't say do you need help they said we're here to help," says Assistant Chief of Police J.T. Cartee.

The FBI is helping in the investigation as well, and the assistant police chief appreciates how everyone came in to assist their department without wanting to take control of the scene.

Now, it's mainly just the Albertville Police Department's detectives working on the investigation, but Cartee is confident the other agencies would step up and help again if needed.