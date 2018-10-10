Over 400 jobs available at the Northwest Alabama Job Fair

There will be 25 employers at the Northwest Alabama Job Fair who, in total, have over 400 jobs available.

The event will be held on October 11 at Northwest-Shoals Community College's Shoals campus from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Alabama Department of Rehabilitation, Bank Independent and Russellville Hospital are among the employers who will be at the event.

For more information about the job fair, click here.