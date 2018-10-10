Clear
Over 400 jobs available at the Northwest Alabama Job Fair

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 12:15 PM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 12:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The event will be held on October 11 at Northwest-Shoals Community College's Shoals campus from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

The Alabama Department of Rehabilitation, Bank Independent and Russellville Hospital are among the employers who will be at the event.

For more information about the job fair, click here

