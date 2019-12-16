Clear
Outdoor warning siren malfunctioning in Lawrence County

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 4:40 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The outdoor warning siren in the Loosier community is malfunctioning, according to the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency.

You should stay weather aware on Monday as severe storms are possible. Make sure you download the WAAY 31 Weather app to receive any warnings for your area the moment the National Weather Service issues any alerts.

