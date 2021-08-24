Outbreak of armyworms taking over lawns in North Alabama

Many homeowners around North Alabama are seeing their green yard turn brown due insects known as armyworms!

Ken Healy is the operations manager for Spring-Green Lawn Care. He said the lawncare company is treating up to 50 different lawns a day infected with the armyworms.

"We've had such an influx of calls for them and we're just trying to accommodate as many people as we can," Healy said.

Healy said it's been at least five years since they've seen an outbreak like this, and the reason we may be seeing them this summer could have a lot to do with the weather.

"Mild winters and the mild wet springs that we've been having these moths particularly come up from Florida and south of Texas area so they probably hitched a ride on the jet stream and that's why we have an abundance of numbers this season," he said.

But, one treatment may not be all that's needed.

"We can have another hatch in a few weeks where the residual of one application doesn't necessarily last that long, so in some cases multiple applications are required," he said.

It's why Healy says it's important to be extra vigilant of your yard in the next couple of weeks.

"It's worth taking a walk through your yard just pay close attention to the foilage and just look and see if you see them," Healy said.

Healy said some things you can look out for is if you notice a dry spot on your lawn or it beginning to turn brown. He said the sooner you see the damage and get someone to treat it, the better.