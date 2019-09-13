Outback Steakhouse opening Florence location

Outback Steakhouse is opening a new Florence location.
The restaurant will be opening at 2750 Florence Boulevard next to the Buffalo Wild Wings.
“One of the most important attributes of our city is a strong commitment to promoting a successful business environment. The addition of Outback Steakhouse will be an asset to Florence. Outback plans to open by the end of the year,” said Mayor Steve Holt.
