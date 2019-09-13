Clear

Outback Steakhouse opening Florence location

The restaurant plans to open by the end of the year.

Outback Steakhouse is opening a new Florence location.

The restaurant will be opening at 2750 Florence Boulevard next to the Buffalo Wild Wings. 

“One of the most important attributes of our city is a strong commitment to promoting a successful business environment. The addition of Outback Steakhouse will be an asset to Florence. Outback plans to open by the end of the year,” said Mayor Steve Holt.

