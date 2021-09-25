“Our world was turned upside down," a mom describes losing her daughter the week before her due date

According to The Tears Foundation, one in four women will experience pregnancy or infant loss. While it's something that happens to so many women, people say they can feel alone in the grieving process.

However, there are support groups and non-profit organizations that help families going through this.

WAAY 31 spoke with a woman who shared how The Tears Foundation helped her.

At 37-weeks pregnant, Ruthe Myers's anticipation to meet her daughter was growing.

“We were expecting to come home with our daughter a week later because we were a week shy from having our scheduled C-section,” she said.

On January 11, 2019, things changed.

“Our world was turned upside down," said Myers.

Myers and her husband learned their daughter, Olivia, had passed away. The following day, they had to say both "hello" and "goodbye" to her.

"I had to give birth and was postpartum, but came home without a baby, and so here I am with all the postpartum stuff, without a baby in my arms to hold. It was just numbing going through the motions awhile," explained Myers.

She described the following weeks as gut-wrenching and as if her world had shattered.

“I was numb for a long time until I found people that could help," said Myers.

Myers then learned about The Tears Foundation. The non-profit organization supports families who've experienced infant or pregnancy loss.

On Saturday, the Alabama chapter came together to support one another for the 5th annual "Rock and Walk."

“While we all have our own stories, all of our stories are different, and we all handle it differently, we all understand that we’ve all lost a child and have had to bury a child or cremate a child," said Myers.

The annual event has the names of children whose lives were lost too soon written on butterflies. The families could take the butterflies down and go on a walk with their child.

Families told WAAY 31 that it allows parents to be able to speak openly and freely about their heavenly child.

“Everyone in this community wants to remember their children, so we know at least here, our daughter will always be remembered," said Myers.

It's difficult for Myers and her husband when people don't realize that her daughter is still a member of their family.

"We wanted to shout from the rooftops, "We still have a daughter. We still gave birth, she's always going to be a part of our family,'" she said.

The Alabama chapter for The Tears Foundation is holding a candlelight memorial for pregnancy and infant loss on Oct. 15. outside the LImestone County Courthouse.