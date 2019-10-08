‘Our sweet boy:’ Mom of Fayetteville High student killed in crash shares gratitude, forgiveness

Tate Tuten’s family is reaching out to express thanks to those thinking of them during this devastating time in their lives.

Tate, a senior who played both soccer and football at Fayetteville High School, died in a two-car wreck Saturday in Lincoln County.

Tate Tuten (Photo from Kenny Morson) Tate Tuten (Photo from Kenny Morson)

A bale of hay fell off a trailer on Shelbyville Highway, and hit him head-on in what is being called a freak accident.

“We so appreciate the outpouring of love, prayers, and support we have been given,” Chrissy Bevell Tuten, Tate’s mom, said in a Facebook post she said others can shre.

“We are ... overwhelmed with pride and appreciation for the lives that were touched by our sweet boy!”

The Tennessee Valley Highway Patrol identified the other driver as 21-year-old Zachary Hannah. Chrissy Tuten said her family chooses to follow her son's example and not be angry at the other driver.

“We ask that you pray for him also,” Chrissy Tuten wrote.

“Tate’s accident was just that- a horrible, terrible accident. Being angry or placing blame won’t bring him back. We choose to follow Tate’s example and forgive freely.”

The family asks that friends and family bring “memories, stories, pictures, and notes to the visitation and service on Wednesday and Thursday.”

See Tate’s obituary here to learn details on the visitation and service and to post tributes.

Read Chrissy Tuten’s full post below and on her Facebook page.

