Our next cold front rolls through Wednesday

For starters, there's a front stalled out just to our south, trying to creep northward again as a warm front. Through tonight, we'll see a few clouds with a stray shower or storm possible mainly over our eastern counties. This front fizzles in the coming hours and our attention will turn to the next cold front heading our way from the northwest Wednesday.

Expect clouds to increase ahead of the front. Temperatures will still reach the mid to upper 80s and spotty showers and storms are possible, too. What little rain that falls won't amount to much in the grand scheme of things (mainly less than a tenth of an inch) and the front will be out of here after sunset. In its wake, we'll get to enjoy another dose of fall-like weather as temperatures dip to the upper 50s and lower 60s Thursday morning. Both Thursday and Friday highs run slightly below average, topping out in the lower 80s.