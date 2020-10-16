WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network watching over Sand Mountain

Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt knows first-hand how every second of notice you can get about severe weather is vital.

That's one of the reasons behind the creation of the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network. The network includes a radar devoted to the Sand Mountain area.

Lingerfelt said he was working with a utility company during the deadly April 27, 2011, tornado outbreak that tore across North Alabama.

"It was unbelievable devastation," he said. "Never seen anything like it, hope I never see anything like it again."

Almost a decade later the property damage may be cleaned up from those storms, but a memorial stands to honor the victims who lost their lives that day.

"With the loss of lives it was something you don't want to go through again," said Lingerfelt.

Rainsville and DeKalb County have seen their fair share of tornadoes and severe weather.

"Anything you can do to save your life and save your family's life, you need to do that," said Lingerfelt.

With our new early warning radar, we'll be able to better track storms headed to the Sand Mountain area to keep you safe. Our system will give you as much as an extra five minutes to prepare, ​with new radar scans every minute.

"Even seconds are crucial with you being able to get out of your house and get into a shelter," said Lingerfelt.

You can access the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network HERE