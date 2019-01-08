Clear

Our last mild day for a while

Aside from a few isolated showers for the first half of Tuesday, it will be mild and mostly cloudy.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 7:51 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Temperatures start out comfy and we'll top out in the mid 60s for highs. While we indeed see a good amount of cloud cover today, the afternoon will bring back some sunshine across the Valley.

A shift in the wind tonight sends lows to the mid 30s and it will be much cooler Wednesday. Highs only make it to the upper 40s, even with a mostly sunny sky. There's more where that came from as lows Wednesday night hit the upper 20s. Rain holds off until the end of the week, where a few showers late Friday night evolve into widespread rain for Saturday.

