Our last mild day for a while

Temperatures start out comfy and we'll top out in the mid 60s for highs. While we indeed see a good amount of cloud cover today, the afternoon will bring back some sunshine across the Valley.
A shift in the wind tonight sends lows to the mid 30s and it will be much cooler Wednesday. Highs only make it to the upper 40s, even with a mostly sunny sky. There's more where that came from as lows Wednesday night hit the upper 20s. Rain holds off until the end of the week, where a few showers late Friday night evolve into widespread rain for Saturday.
