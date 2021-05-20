Von Braun Center board member: Original contractor could have caused ceiling collapse

The Von Braun Center board met Thursday afternoon. One topic on the agenda was the ceiling that collapsed above the covered outdoor patio.

One of the Von Braun Center board members said that right now it appears the original contractor did not follow the drawings and that caused the ceiling over the outdoor patio to collapse three weeks ago.

The covered patio where the ceiling collapsed is still blocked off at the VBC.

He even said that if the contractor had built the ceiling the way the drawings required then it would probably still be there.

Members of the VBC board said they were able to reach that temporary explanation because they hired a structural engineer to check out the damage.

Now next steps include fixing the structure.

The board did approve a proposal from the architect for $27,500 to go towards fixing arena ceilings which includes the one that collapsed.