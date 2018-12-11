Clear

Organizers seek expanded boycott following mall shooting

Protests have been held almost daily since the shooting.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 12:22 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of a black man at Alabama's largest shopping mall are trying to expand an economic boycott over the killing.

Activists went to the state capital of Montgomery on Tuesday asking supporters to quit spending money at businesses which have stores at the Birmingham-area Riverchase Galleria mall where Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr. was killed on Thanksgiving by police who mistook him for a shooting suspect.

Participants say expanding a boycott that so far has targeted the bedroom community of Hoover will redistribute the pain from Bradford's death.

A Hoover police officer fatally shot Bradford after mistaking him for the gunman in a mall shooting. A forensic examination released by Bradford's family shows he was shot three times in the rear of his body.

Protests have been held almost daily since the shooting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events