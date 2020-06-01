Clear

Organizers pushing for Huntsville's George Floyd protests to remain peaceful

Heaven Williams, an organizer for Monday's protest says she doesn't want the message behind the protest to be loss in chaos

Posted: Jun 1, 2020 6:41 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Peaceful protests continued in Huntsville Monday afternoon, and organizers say they plan on keeping it this way.

Protestors remained peaceful as they held up signs, chanted and held up a fist in eight minutes of silence to represent the eight minutes George Floyd was on the ground.

The organizer told WAAY 31 they want Huntsville to be an example of how they can get the message across while still remaining peaceful. She said she doesn't want that message behind the protests to get loss by chaos

"There's already been so much violence already against the black community. We want to see peace so we're trying to show that with our protest," Heaven Williams, on of the protest organizers, said.

Williams said if anti-protesters were to come to the protest, the organizers will keep the crowd calm by telling them to just ignore them until they go away. None showed up to Monday's protest.

