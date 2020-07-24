Organizers complete Madison River of Hope at Dublin Park

Organizers laid down the final rocks to complete the Madison River of Hope on Friday.

You can find the rocks shaped in a river at the entrance of Dublin Park. When the coronavirus pandemic first hit, a group of people in Madison brainstormed ways to bring positivity to the community while still practicing social distancing.

Different organizations and Madison residents painted rocks to communicate to others who are struggling from the virus. One of the organizers, Elizabeth Brinton, said the the river of hope symbolizes love and support.

"But if we work together, if we help each other, then we are going to be able to get through it in the best possible way," said Executive Director of Madison Visionary Partners Elizabeth Brinton.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley and Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols were also in attendance.