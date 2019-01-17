Clear
Assistance offered to local furloughed employees

Marshall Space Flight Center held an event to help furloughed government employees.

Jan. 17, 2019
Updated: Jan. 17, 2019 5:22 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

It's Day 27 of the partial government shutdown, and some local furloughed workers are feeling the strain.

"So far, it's been an uncertainty of what bills are going to get paid," said Derek Stokes, an electrical engineer for NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center.

Stokes has worked as an electrical engineer for the Marshall Space Flight Center through three government shutdowns. This time around, he says it's harder to stay afloat since he's had two more children.

"I've got more to worry about, more needs to worry about," said Stokes.

He's not alone, because around 800,000 federal workers aren't getting paid. That's why some of those federal workers in Huntsville came to see what options dozens of local organizations are offering.

The event was organized by Marshall Space Flight Center. It's new director, Jody Singer, has now spent 27 of her first 100 days in a government shutdown .

"It's heartwarming to see how the community outreaches to help," said Jody Singer. "One of the things we are doing today is being a network, being a family helping, being a supportive community that is willing to help other folks find what they need."

For now, Stokes says he's here to learn all he can to help his family, but he's worried about what will happen next.

"Now it seems like it's dragging on longer with no end in sight," said Stokes.

Of the employees at Marshall Space Flight Center, 20 percent are still required to work on critical missions during the shutdown.

