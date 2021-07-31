‘The most lonely spot in America:’ Decatur group gives hope to people experiencing homelessness

The eviction moratorium expires on Saturday. It could cause thousands of Americans to experience homelessness, including in North Alabama.

However, there are organizations that can and will help you get back on your feet again.

David Haller is a working man, but he's currently experiencing homelessness.

"I’m homeless, just as these people are. They’re people," cried Haller.

He volunteers with Hands Across Decatur (HAD), to give back to the organization that gave him hope, helped get him on track to get his job, and is helping him stay on track to one day have a place of his own.

“I spent years in a tent. That is the most lonely spot in America, you know, I’ll tell ya, the only friend you’ve got is a raccoon and a cricket," he explained. "Out here they get to socialize and everything else, and I think what’s most important is for the community to come out.”

HAD and Quality of Life partnered together to give people experiencing homelessness a chance to receive basic medical care, take a nice shower, change into a clean set of clothes, and get their haircut. It's all to help build them up so they have the confidence to become a part of the community.

“We’re labeled we’re bad people because we look rough. We act on perception, but you never get a chance to see who that person is, things like this make that happen," Haller said.

With the eviction moratorium expiring, Haller wants to remind people that nobody plans to experience homelessness, and it can happen to anyone.

“'What do you want to be when you grow up?’ There’s not a single person that raises their hand and says ‘Homeless.’ It just happens. It’s not a bad thing, and that’s what we’re here for, this is a path forward-center, we’re here to help you, help you find the path to getting back on track.”

Haller said events like the one on Saturday give people the hope they need to move forward.